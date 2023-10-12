Palestinian case will not be closed with more bloodshed: Expert

Evaluating the recent developments between Israel and Hamas, Morteza Makki told ILNA that Tel Aviv seeks to justify its massive attacks on Gaza by portraying itself as the oppressed in the media.

The bombing of Gaza and rocket attacks against this region have been unprecedented until now, and even now the issue of forcing Palestinians to migrate to Egypt is on Tel Aviv's agenda, he said.

The Zionist regime wants to put pressure on the residents of Gaza to force them to migrate in order to finally destroy the popular base of Hamas and finally depopulate this land, he added.

The expert also emphasized that both Europe and America believe that the ultimate solution is the implementation of the two-state plan, but in the meantime, many European countries also believe in supporting Palestine.

“Even if the Zionist regime achieves its goals and confiscates all areas by committing numerous crimes, the Palestinian issue will not be resolved, and the European governments are also aware of this process and know that the Palestinian case will not be closed with more bloodshed,” he added.