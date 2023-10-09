The future war will be in West bank: Expert

The battle that was started two days ago by the Palestinian resistance groups is, in fact, the first comprehensive and organized war of the Hamas movement and other Palestinian groups against the Zionist regime in the past seven decades, Majid Safataj told ILNA.

The current situation on the ground showed the Arab countries that they cannot rely on Israel, he noted.

I believe that the current operation made the Palestinian resistance stronger than before, he said, adding that if the Tel Aviv attacks continue, we will see the beginning of a new battle in the West Bank.