Normalization won't succeed with ensuring Palestinian rights: expert

Evaluating the recent developments between Israel and Hamas, Javad Heyrani Nia told ILNA that Operation Al-Aqsa Storm takes place at a time when we have witnessed the widespread provocations and insults of the right-wing Israeli government against the Palestinian people.

It was the first time that resistance groups launched a surprise attack against Israel, he said, adding that this surprise shows the weakness of Israel's intelligence and security apparatus.

The expert added that the presence of Hamas forces in Israel is not even in the imagination of many elite experts and strategists.

The amount of casualties inflicted on Israel also upset not only Israel's calculations but also the calculations of many countries supporting it, he also noted.

The expert emphasized that “Now that we are witnessing the process of normalizing relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel, according to some reports, Riyadh has fallen short of some of its positions in the Arab peace plan (the Saudi plan presented in 2002). Therefore, this attack reminds them that the key to the normalization of relations with Israel is not in their hands and that the normalization of relations cannot be successful as long as the rights of the Palestinian people are not taken into account.”