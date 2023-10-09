Israeli death toll rises to 1000: Zionist daily

Palestinian Shehab news agency quoted the Yenetnews as reporting that the number of settlers, who have been imprisoned by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, is also estimated at more than 150.

Earlier, Zionist media outlets estimated that the number of Israeli prisoners in the Gaza Strip is between 150 and 200.

Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah announced on Sunday night that only this Palestinian movement has imprisoned more than 30 Zionists.

Palestinian resistance fighters launched Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the positions of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories on Saturday morning from the Gaza Strip, which shocked the regime, because such an inclusive and unprecedented operation is occurring for the first time in the 75 years of occupation.