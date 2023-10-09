Hamas calls on Palestinians to rise up against Israeli regime

In a statement, the Gaza-based resistance movement urged the Palestinians to rise up and confront the Zionist regime's military and its extremist settlers.

The Gaza Health Ministry said on Sunday that at least 572 Palestinians have been martyred and over 1,990 injured in two days of massive Israeli strikes on the besieged coastal enclave.

Hamas launched a surprise multipronged attack against the Israeli occupied territories early on Saturday, with Palestinian fighters infiltrating Israeli towns and illegal settlements and thousands of rockets being fired from Gaza.

The operation, code-named al-Aqsa Storm, was in response to repeated crimes committed by Israeli forces and illegal settlers against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as al-Aqsa Mosque.

Israel’s Channel 13 reported that as many as 750 Israeli settlers and forces have been killed in the operation. Thousands more have been injured and a large number of Israelis, including senior military commanders, have been taken captive.