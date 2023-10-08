Among the People

October 10, Juche 112 (2023) is the day which marks the 78th anniversary of the founding of the Workers’ Party of Korea.

During the last ten-odd years of his revolutionary leadership, its General Secretary Kim Jong Un has always mixed with the people with the spirit of devoted service for them and brought about miraculous victories by relying on their strength.

In the days of both glory and severe trials he has regarded it as the supreme principle of the Party’s activities to steadily improve the people’s material and cultural living standards and subordinated everything to it.

All the new streets, new factories, modern hospitals and bases for cultural and leisure activities in the country are closely associated with his devoted efforts for the people.

It is natural that the Korean people are firmly convinced that they are sure to emerge victorious as long as they are led by the Party even in the face of all manner of difficulties, and are striving to bring their bright future earlier.