PGCC holds Israeli regime responsible for escalation of violence

The council also called for an immediate halt to hostilities and protection of civilian lives, Al Arabiya reported on Saturday.

The Israeli regime launched a massive airstrike on the Gaza Strip, killing nearly 200 Palestinian people, on Saturday, after the Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas staged a surprise attack on the occupied Palestinian territories using thousands of rockets.

The operation, codenamed, al-Aqsa Storm, also saw resistance fighters crossing the fence into Israeli cities, infiltrating into Zionist settlements, and capturing a military base.

Palestinian resistance groups issued a statement, saying the Operation al-Aqsa Storm marks a new victory for the Palestinian struggle against the occupying Israeli regime.

They said the operation, which killed at least 100 Israelis, was the result of “continuous efforts in preparation, equipping, and planning, which are now being implemented in the battlefield in the best possible way.”

The resistance groups called for efforts to strongly defend the Palestinian people and counter the Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied al-Quds.

The Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) congratulated the Palestinians for their latest victory against the Israeli regime.

They said the sacrifices of all martyrs, especially Iran’s anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi trenchmate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, has paved the way for these victories.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Foreign Ministry hailed the Palestinian operation in a statement on Saturday, and described resistance as the only way to restore the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

“Palestinian resistance factions marked a new chapter of struggle on the path to achieving the inalienable Palestinian rights,” the ministry said on Saturday.

“Syria reiterates its support for the Palestinian people against Zionist terrorism and stresses that Palestine is close to achieving the desired victory,” it added.