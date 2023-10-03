Moscow can’t solve Ukraine crisis by creating new one: Expert

Evaluating Russia’s intention to annex more areas of Ukraine, Bahram Amir Ahmadian told ILNA that occupying new areas of Ukrainian territory will be associated with problems for Russia.

Based on this, I believe that Moscow cannot solve a crisis like the war in Ukraine by creating another crisis in other regions, the expert noted.

He also added that if a new referendum is held in other regions, it will add to Russia's problems.

“At the same time, the United Nations does not recognize these annexations in any way, and for this reason, Moscow will face many legal problems, which we also see in the case of the annexation of Crimea and other eastern regions of Ukraine,” he emphasized.