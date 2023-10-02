Hamas warns Israeli regime not to cross al-Aqsa redline

Hazem Qassem, a spokesman for the Gaza-based resistance group, said on Sunday that any transgressions by the Israeli enemy will be met with escalated resistance.

He said the hard-line cabinet of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has initiated a “religious war” against Islamic and Christian sanctities in occupied al-Quds in an attempt to divide al-Aqsa mosque.

Furthermore, he cautioned that the Zionist regime has escalated its military actions and pressure campaign against the residents of al-Quds, aiming to force them out of their homes. Qassem added that all measures by the Zionist cabinet in and around al-Aqsa Mosque are designed to Judaize the occupied holy city.

He further condemned the Israeli regime’s raid on Ramon jail early on Sunday, during which several Palestinian detainees were transferred to another prison.

The Hamas official said the Israeli regime is attempting to exert pressure on Palestinian prisoners to break their resolve and will. This is because the prisoners and al-Aqsa Mosque are among the symbols and icons of Palestine, he added.