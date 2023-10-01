Russian increases military spending for field gains: expert

The expert, Qassem Momeni, said the U.S. will provide Ukraine with military aid based on its strategic calculus and the trajectory of war in Ukraine. The U.S., Momeni said, will never move toward competition with Russia in this regard.

“The increase of Russian military spending up to 70 per cent compared to 2023 means that war will continue and Moscow will respond to NATO and the West in general,” Momeni said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Russia increasing its military spending to $111 billion is meant to escalate confrontation with the Ukrainian army and deliver a blow to the West, he continued.

According to Momeni, this increase comes at a time when the Ukrainians have received new weapons and snatched victories in eastern Ukraine to Russia’s chagrin.

On the other hand, the U.S. is supplying Ukraine with new weapons but it will never enter a competition with Russia, Momeni noted.