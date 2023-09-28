Normalization of ties with Israel amounts to accepting occupation of Palestine: Hamas

Hussain Abu Kuik said in an interview with Radio Sawt al-Quds that allowing the Zionist occupiers to visit the Hijaz region amounts to accepting the occupation of the Palestinian land.

The normalization of ties with the Zionist regime emboldens the regime to advance its settlement projects, continue the Judaization of Jerusalem al-Quds, and change the identity of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Haim Katz, the Israeli regime’s Minister of Tourism, traveled to the Saudi capital Riyadh on Tuesday as the first official visit by a Zionist minister at the head of a delegation to participate in a meeting on the occasion of World Tourism Day.

Earlier, an Israeli radio also reported that Minister of Communications of the Zionist regime Shlomo Karhi is scheduled to visit Saudi Arabia next week.

Furthermore, some Zionist media outlets revealed that a health ministry official of the regime held a confidential meeting with a Saudi minister in the kingdom.

On September 10, the Zionist media outlets also reported the entry of an Israeli delegation into the kingdom, which is for the first time of its kind.