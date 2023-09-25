A New Landmark in DPRK-Russia Ties

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, paid an official goodwill visit to the Russian Federation from September 12 to 17, Juche 112 (2023) at the invitation of Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, president of the Russian Federation.

Kim Jong Un met and had talks with Putin at the Vostochny Spaceport in Amur Province in the Russian Far East.

At the talks there was an in-depth exchange of views on various important matters of mutual concern, and both sides agreed to make joint efforts for the promotion of the two peoples’ wellbeing and for the steady expansion of the bilateral relations in a comprehensive and constructive manner.

The visitor’s itinerary included various units–military, economic, scientific, educational and cultural–including the Vostochny Spaceport, Komsomolsk-on-Amur Yuri Gagarin Aviation Plant, Knevichi Airbase, Pacific Fleet, Far Eastern Federal University, Maritime Territorial Aquarium, etc. This tour served as an occasion for him to deepen comradely friendship and solidarity with the Russian leader and his government and people.

The DPRK leader’s visit to the Russian Federation provided momentum to strengthen the two countries’ traditional ties of good-neighbourliness and cooperation based on comradeship and militant unity, thereby writing a new chapter in the bilateral relationship.