Netanyahu's speech at UN violated Security Council resolutions: Expert

Referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech during the recent meeting of UN, Ali Asqar Zargar told ILNA that Netanyahu and the rightists ruling his cabinet are seeking to erase the Palestinian issue completely.

The expert noted that Netanyahu intends to announce to all regional and extra-regional countries that Israel has no problem with the Palestinian issue and that it is basically an internal issue.

“Netanyahu's actions and words in the UN General Assembly regarding Palestine are a serious violation of the resolutions of the Security Council and the UN General Assembly,” he added.