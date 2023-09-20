General Secretary Kim Jong Un’ Outlook on the People: DPRK

-Traces of Endless Devotion

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, who cares so much for our people, is now leaving traces of endless devotion without a single day of rest in order to make them enjoy affluent and civilized life.

As their dreams and ideals are translated into reality one after another, our people are recollecting his traces of dedication left in July and August 2018, when they have ever been hotter than usual in terms of its intensity and duration.

From the beginning to the middle of July 2018, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un made a field guidance on several sectors in Ryanggang Province and North Hamgyong Province.

Then he left his traces of love again in Kangwon Province, visiting many factories and enterprises in this area.

On July 22, he visited the Tree Nursery of Kangwon Province.

Looking around the Tree Nursery, he was pleased to see the newly built large-scale sapling production base, which is capable of producing more than 20 million saplings a year.

He also said that they should put the production of saplings on a higher scientific basis and produce and supply more saplings of good species suitable for the climatic and soil conditions of the province so as to get a real benefit and a good result from afforestation.

He then illumined the way forward for the Tree Nursery.

On July 25, he visited the Songdowon General Foodstuff Factory.

Here, he personally went into an oven room where the indoor temperature was over 50℃ and told them what the drawbacks are.

He also tasted a biscuit produced in this factory, and taught detailed solutions for all problems arising in normalizing the production of this factory and improving the quality of products.

After that, he visited Wonsan Bag Factory of Honoured Disabled Veterans and said that it is the intention of our Party to provide our children and students with quality notebooks, schoolbags, school things and school uniforms made in our country so that they could cherish patriotism of valuing and loving all the things of our own from their early childhood.

He also reiterated that officials and employees of bag factories across the country should do their utmost to make bags of good quality with the same care of making bags for their own children.

No sooner had he made field guidance on several fields of Kangwon Province than he continued to visit many areas and units of the national economy including Kumsanpho Fish Pickling Factory, Myohyangsan Medical Appliances Factory, leaving traces of leadership for people.

All the miracles performed on this land and the monumental edifices built everywhere across the country are a precious outcome of dedication and a painstaking effort made by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who devoted his heart and soul to prosperity of the country and happiness of the people.

Our people will never forget the ceaseless journey of devotion for people made by respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who desires to make his beloved people enjoy all the pleasures of the world to their hearts’ content.

-Story Behind Large-Scale Greenhouse Farm

The world-famous Jungpyong Greenhouse Farm is located in Kyongsong County of North Hamgyong Province in the northeastern part of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

There is also a moving story behind how Jungpyong Greenhouse Farm, a modern large-scale greenhouse farm, was constructed.

5 years ago, in July 2018, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un gave field guidance to several sectors in North Hamgyong Province.

Having illuminated the way forward to improve as early as possible the economy of the province and the local people’s living standard, he said that a large-scale vegetable greenhouse farm should be built in North Hamgyong Province; its operation will help solving the problem of providing vegetables for the people in the province; if we are to build a vegetable greenhouse farm at all, we should build it big enough.

Some days later, on July 15, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un came to the Jungpyong area to locate a site for the greenhouse farm.

Looking over the vast expanse of the land, he said that it was the best place for building a large-scale vegetable greenhouse farm, it would be wonderful to build it here and that the work of building a modern vegetable greenhouse farm was what he most desired to do for our people.

He also spoke from his heart that the happiest moment for him is to find and do such a worthwhile work for people like this.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un earnestly said that the greenhouse farm should be built on the highest level in conformity with the global development trend of science and technology as well as the actual situation of our country, and it should be a land-and-labor-saving one which has both hydroponic and soil hothouses.

Later, he organized the construction management team with competent officers from Korean People’s Army and dispatched them to the construction site.

He had been frequently reported on the progress of the construction, and solved all the problems.

Thus, a miracle was created. In a little over than one year, 320 greenhouses, cultural welfare facilities including tree nurseries, schools, kindergartens, nursery schools, hospitals and hundreds of dwelling houses were built in a modern style.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said that he feels close to all the people though they live near or far geographically.

Thanks to his fervent love for people, numerous monumental edifices for people like Jungpyong Greenhouse Farm have been built in our country like mushrooms after rain, adding to the happy laughter of people.

-Changed Mindset

Selfless devotion to the people is the basic spirit that runs through the outlook on the people of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

He says earnestly at every given opportunity that all the officials should carry forward the outlook on people cherished by President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, give absolute priority to the convenience and interests of the people and serve them without reservation.

This happened in late September 2017 when respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was looking around the newly-built research institute of a farm.

Having looked around several laboratories as well as bedrooms, dining rooms and the gymnasium for researchers, he stopped by the bathroom.

Respected Comrade Kim Jong Un carefully examined the building work and the inside of the water tank in particular and observed that the place was new.

Actually, the research institute was built thanks to benevolent measures he had taken to establish an institute as befits the institute of advanced agricultural science during his on-the-spot guidance to the farm one year ago.

Therefore, the local authorities thought that they should show the well-furbished buildings to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un before letting the researchers move in.

When he learned this from the senior official of the farm, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un said that he was wrong and continued as follows:

Though you may be an expert in farming, not so much considerate you are about researchers; it would have been much better if the researchers could use the bathroom first to see whether the water temperature or the capacity was appropriate or the drainage system worked well.

Indeed, in whichever places he visits, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un would always give priority to the convenience of the people who are going to use the facilities.

And by doing so, he is cultivating a grand flower garden of love for humans.

Under the warm care of such a great leader, our people are enjoying a happy life, fulfilling all their dreams.

Many edifices spruced up in recent years under the warm care of the Workers’ Party of Korea - hostels of the Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Textile Mill and Pyongyang Kim Jong Suk Silk Mill that were built into grand hotels for female workers, and new apartments of Songhwa Street and Hwasong area that are full of happy laughter of their new dwellers.

Those edifices which came into being in the great Kim Jong Un era are all permeated with his noble outlook on people, the outlook of giving top and absolute priority to the requirements and convenience of the people.

The Korean people, therefore, are looked up to as the most dignified and happiest people in the world, as we hold in high esteem respected Comrade Kim Jong Un as the father of this big family of our country.