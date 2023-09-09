On Occasion of 75th Founding Anniversary of DPR Korea

-Immortal Exploits of Founding Our Republic

September 9 this year is a meaningful day that marks the 75th anniversary when President Kim Il Sung founded our glorious fatherland, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Greeting this day, our people feel deep gratitude and pay high tribute to President Kim Il Sung, the founding father of our state, who, in his early years, put forth an original line of state building and wisely led the struggle for its realization, thereby developing our country into a prosperous, independent and sovereign state.

Since the day he embarked on the road of revolution, he paid deep attention to the issue of sovereignty. After Korea’s liberation, he laid solid foundations for the establishment of an independent and sovereign state in the fields of politics, economy, culture, and military affairs. On such grounds, he devoted his heart and soul to founding a people’s state that accurately reflects the will and aspirations of the entire Korean nation.

President Kim Il Sung put the draft constitution to a nationwide discussion to encourage the people to develop high consciousness and take great pride that they are the true masters of the new Korea who even take direct part in formulating the basic legislation of the state. He also energetically guided the work to create the official name of the country, the national emblem, flag and anthem so that they clearly represent the independent, democratic and popular character of our country.

He named the country the “Democratic People’s Republic of Korea”. The national emblem depicts a shining five-point star and Mt. Paektu at the top and a grand hydroelectric power station below it, with ears of rice bound with red ribbon inscribed with the name of our country. The national flag bears a brilliant five-point star and is designed in blue and red, symbolizing the revolutionary traditions to be carried forward by our Republic, the resourceful character of our people, and the bright future of our fatherland. The national anthem is the “Patriotic Song” which embodies the Korean people’s national dignity and pride in the beautiful and resourceful country and the tradition of vigorous struggle.

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea - this indeed is the true home for our people provided by President Kim Il Sung, the appellation of victory inspiring our people to independence.

The founding of the glorious DPRK was a historic event that solemnly declared to the world the birth of Juche Korea.

Its foundation turned our people into a strong and dignified nation, the resourceful citizens of an independent and sovereign state who hold the state power in their own hands to build their own country on their own efforts. It also granted our people with the powerful weapon to brilliantly carry out the revolutionary cause of Juche.

Holding President Kim Il Sung in high esteem as the founding father of the country and under the outstanding and seasoned leadership of Chairman Kim Jong Il, our people have adorned the 75-year-long history of the DPRK with victory.

The world progressive peoples express their admiration for the DPRK that is now resolutely defending its sovereignty and dignity and is enjoying the prestige as the powerful socialist country of Juche, braving out all external pressure. They highly praise that among the many countries in the world, there is none like the DPRK which advances the revolution and construction without the slightest deviation under the leadership of the great leaders for generations.

Our people will continue to faithfully uphold the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un to work new miracles and feats in the sacred struggle for the overall development of the socialist construction and demonstrate to the world the dignity and national might of the DPRK.

The immortal exploits of President Kim Il Sung, who founded our glorious motherland – the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, will shine forever along with the history of the ever-victorious Republic.

-History of Powerful Independent Country

75 years have passed since the founding of our glorious fatherland, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Greeting this significant day, our people are proudly looking back on the 75-year-long history of the DPRK which has recorded only victories as a prestigious independent state under the outstanding leadership of the great leader.

In his early years, President Kim Il Sung elucidated the truth that independence is the life of the masses and the soul of a country and nation. He accomplished the historic cause of national liberation under the uplifted banner of independence by our own efforts, and founded the dignified DPRK to create a genuine independent and sovereign state.

Resolutely smashing the pressure from dominationists and big powers, he maintained a strong independent stand during the entire course of leading the revolution and thus laid the solid foundations for an independent and powerful country.

Chairman Kim Jong Il embodied fully the idea of independence cherished by President Kim Il Sung and led the revolution and construction in our own Juche-oriented way. Even during times of unprecedented hardships and trials, he built the DPRK into an invincible politico-ideological and military power holding high the banner of independence and self-reliance.

The DPRK is being honored as a powerful independent state in the eyes of the world over the century. As we hold in high esteem another peerlessly great man respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, the DPRK stands today in the limelight of the world as a socialist power maintaining a strong independent stand, self-reliance and self-respect.

With strong faith in the work to turn the DPRK into a world-famous superpower of independence and self-reliance, respected Comrade Kim Jong Un worked world-startling miracles by giving full play to the mental strength of self-sustenance held by the people closely rallied behind the Workers’ Party of Korea.

The DPRK was in the harshest conditions due to escalating isolation and stifling maneuvers of hostile forces coupled with natural calamities and global health crises, which could have led others into collapse and disruption many a time. In the face of such challenges, the DPRK did not simply survive, but it leapt to a greater and faster progress. We owe this brilliant phase of development to respected Comrade Kim Jong Un who has a firm faith in independence and wisely leads our people to become strong with a spirit of independence.

Today, the world progressive peoples admire the stamina of the DPRK that shoulders the destiny of socialism and the cause of global independence and is advancing vigorously along the track of independence guided by the Juche idea. They also express their confidence in our state and people who would create miracles and changes the world has not yet witnessed under the leadership of respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.

Juche Korea has advanced and grown stronger by dint of independence and self-respect under the wise leadership of great leaders. It will open up the greatest era on this land in the future, too, as it so did in the past.

-National Symbols of the DPRK

Introduced here are some of the national symbols of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, marking the 75th anniversary of its founding on September 9, 1948.

National Emblem

The DPRK’s national emblem bears the design of a grand hydroelectric power station under Mt Paektu, the sacred mountain of the revolution, and the beaming light of a five-pointed red star, with ears of rice forming an oval frame, bound with a red ribbon bearing the inscription “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

Mt Paektu and the five-pointed red star reflect the unshakable faith and will of the Korean people to hold President Kim Il Sung (1912-1994) and Chairman Kim Jong Il (1942-2011), their eternal leaders, in high esteem for all eternity and accomplish the cause of building a powerful socialist country.

The inscription “The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea,” the name of the country, indicates that the Republic is a people-oriented state that has inherited the brilliant traditions of the anti-Japanese revolutionary struggle President Kim Il Sung waged in the first half of the 20th century, is guided by the immortal Juche idea and provides the broad sections of the masses with genuine democracy.

The hydroelectric power station portrays the independent and modern industry based on powerful heavy industry, and the ears of rice symbolize the rural economy that is developing along the modern line thanks to the rural theses.

National Flag

The national flag of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea consists of a central, broad red panel, bordered both above and below by a narrow white stripe and a broad blue stripe. The central red panel bears a five-pointed red star within a white circle near the flag pole.

The flag is permeated with the blood of the patriotic fighters and heroic soldiers who sacrificed themselves for the liberation of their country and the freedom and happiness of their fellow people, and reflects the revolutionary spirit of the Korean people who are struggling for the prosperity and development of their country.

The five-pointed red star represents the anti-Japanese revolutionary traditions and the prospects of the Republic, and the red colour of the flag symbolizes the loyalty of the Korean people to the Workers’ Party and the leader, their socialist patriotism, indefatigable fighting spirit and invincible single-hearted unity.

The white circle and the white stripes imply that the Koreans are a homogeneous nation with a 5 000-year-long history and brilliant culture, that they are a resourceful, diligent and courageous people, and that they are a heroic people possessed of patriotism, uprightness and indomitable fighting spirit.

The blue stripes stand for the ardent desire of the Korean people, who are resolutely fighting for peace, democracy, national independence and victory of the socialist cause, united firmly with the world’s revolutionary people under the banner of anti-imperialist independence.

National Flower

The national flower of the DPRK is the blossom of magnolia.

Magnolia is a shrub growing on wet soils including valleys and hillsides in different parts of Korea except some northern areas. It grows 4-10 metres tall. The leathery alternate leaves are of reversed egg shape and shiny and deep green in color. In late May and mid-June, a white flower, usually fragrant, is located at the tip of a shoot sideways or downward. It is 7-10cm across (15cm at maximum), and six blossoms, nine in some cases, occur in three rows. The three sepals are light red. The red purple stamens are around the yellowish pistils. The blossom looks more beautiful as the colours of petals, pistils and stamens are in good harmony. A flower is in full bloom for about one week, and one can see flowers on a tree for 50-60 days. The fruit is a follicle, which forms a long oval shape with several seeds. The fruit ripens in September.

The blossom symbolizes the stamina of the Korean people as not only it is beautiful and smells fragrant but also it looks stout, simple and noble.

National Tree

The national tree of the DPRK is pine.

Pine originated in Korea, and takes the biggest share in the population of the forest tree species in the country and the area of their distribution.

The evergreen needle-leaved tree that belongs to the phylum of gymnosperm is distributed over broad areas of the country with an altitude of under 800 metres except the highlands in northern Korea. It is 20 to 40 metres tall and about 60 centimetres in diameter. Its trunk is mostly crooked, but those in mountains are relatively straight. It takes about ten years to bear flowers and cones.

Koreans have long attributed to the evergreen and viable pine such qualities as solemnity, courage, loftiness, constancy, determination and enthusiasm.

A pine tree may be buried in snow, but it still does not lose its verdure. As an icon of fidelity and obligation, it reflects the spirit of energetic, strong and courageous Korean nation.

National Dog

The national dog of the DPRK is Phungsan.

It is a native dog of Korea, which has long been familiar with Koreans. It was named so as it originated in the area of Kim Hyong Gwon County (the then Phungsan County) in northern Korea.

With light-looking body and thick and stout hind legs, it runs fast even in mountains. Holding the head lightly, it always looks watchful and vigilant. The eyes are reddish and relatively small and the pupils are black or grey. Relatively small upright ears are directed towards the front or the sides. The neck is thick and short and well-built and the hair is mostly white. It is highly resistant to cold and diseases and has a good appetite.

It is very brave, clever and swift, and has tenacity to fight its foe to the end.

Registered as a national living monument, the dog is protected and propagated under the state care.

National Bird

The national bird of the DPRK is magpie.

It is a beneficial bird that lives on harmful insects and can be seen in the country all the year round.

The black and white bird is usually 45 centimetres long and makes light and clear sounds. Its pretty shape and figure, flying posture and various sounds add much to the natural beauty of streets and villages, parks and pleasure grounds.

Koreans love it as a bird of good omen as they think that its morning chirp heralds a visit by a welcome guest or good news.

Magpies that are so familiar with Koreans are a symbol of the DPRK’s peace-loving stand.