Opening of Israel embassy in Bahrain in a political cover-up: Expert

The expert, Reza Mirabian, said the opening of Israel’s embassy in Bahrain is meant to cover up the Libya scandal which involved a meeting between the foreign ministers of Libya and Israel.

He said the opening of Israel’s embassy in Bahrain is an effort to distract public opinion from the Libya debacle.

At present, the Israeli prime minister and his team are seeking a new political breakthrough because internal problems have worsened and Netanyahu needs a political plot.

It should be noted that many countries that normalized relations with Israel within the framework of the Abraham Accords are reluctant to receive Netanyahu, Mirabian said.

“Basically the process of the Abraham Accords have failed,” he said.