Protests continue after Quran burning in Sweden

Protests erupted when Salwan Momika, an Iraqi refugee living in Stockholm, once again burned a copy of the Quran in Malmo’s Rosengard neighborhood on Sunday.

The Swedish police claimed that rocks were thrown at them while tens of cars were set on fire, including in an underground garage, according to Anadolu Agency.

Speaking at a press conference, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson described the events in Malmo as terrible.

“These are part of the waves of violence in Sweden and they are terrible events. The government will fight these events to the end,” Kristersson said.

About 15 people were arrested during the Quran desecration on Sunday for trying to prevent Momika from burning a copy of the Muslim holy book under full police protection.