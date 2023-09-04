West will be the final loser of reviving ISIS: Expert

Evaluating the recent new conflicts in eastern Syria, Reza Sadr Al-Hoseini said that these conflicts should be considered a type of conflict with the instigation of cross-border forces under the supervision of the United States.

It is possible that the United States will try to shape ISIS again to disrupt the current situation and create a new crisis in Syria, he said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert emphasized that if ISIS is revived in any way by the United States in the region, the European Union and the member states of this political-economic bloc will undoubtedly be the main and final losers.

Undoubtedly, if these groups are revived by the U.S., they will easily reach Europe and target the security of the green continent, the expert noted.