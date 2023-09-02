Trump election win to lead to closure of Ukraine case in favor of Moscow: Expert

Evaluating the holding of possible elections in Ukraine, Morteza Makki told ILNA that Ukraine is currently in a full-scale war, and Russia is fundamentally opposed to holding elections in this country.

He added that this is while the West insists on holding elections in this country and considers it a sign of the existence of democracy even in the worst conditions.

The expert emphasized that “holding presidential elections in Ukraine in an environment where parties and media opposing the government are at war and basically have no participation in power and the political scene will not bring any result other than Zelensky's victory.”

I believe that the 2024 U.S. presidential elections will be much more important than the Ukrainian elections in the current atmosphere of the international system, the expert said, adding that because if Donald Trump wins the presidential race, the Ukraine case will basically be closed in favor of Moscow.