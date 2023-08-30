Expert outlines consequences of Israel-Libya secret meeting

Evaluating the reasons and the consequences of the meeting of the foreign ministers of Israel and Libya, Jafar Qanad Bashi told ILNA that the revelation of the news of this meeting has led us to this point that they want to use the lever of communication with Israel and strengthen their position in the political structure in the way the military of Sudan or the crown prince of Saudi Arabia did.

“Public opinion in Libya has been in crisis for about 12 years, and now the disclosure of this meeting shows that the reactions to the issue of normalizing relations between Libya and Israel were not very positive, and now a protest movement has been launched against the government of this country,” the expert noted.

He also emphasized that with the disclosure of such news, many Arab countries that were supposed to slowly move towards Israel no longer dare to express their determination to normalize their relations with Tel Aviv or act on it.