Expert outlines three scenarios for death of Wagner chief

Evaluating the killing of the head of Wagner group, Afshar Solymani noted three scenarios in this regard.

He said that “the first scenario is that the removal of Prigozhin from the political scene was not done according to the order of Vladimir Putin; because the model of removing him cannot be related to the Kremlin, and basically, this model of removing the head of the Wagner Group is not beneficial for Moscow.”

The second scenario is related to the power struggle in the security and military layers below the Kremlin, he added.

The expert emphasized that the future of the Wagner group is unclear, and if this movement falls apart, a public threat to Moscow will appear, and even the question of revenge will arise, which is considered a dangerous outcome for the Kremlin.

As regards the third scenario, Solymani told ILNA that “it is possible that Western intelligence services were involved in the downing of Prigozhin's plane in order to start an internal conflict between Wagner and other political and security layers of Russia, especially the Kremlin.”