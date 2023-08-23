Russia says Wagner head Prigozhin killed in plane crash

The aircraft, identified as an Embraer business jet, crashed in the northwestern Tver Region when it was traveling from the capital Moscow to St. Petersburg, Russian media reported the country’s Emergencies Ministry as saying, adding that all 10 people on board lost their lives.

“The Embraer plane was flying out of Sheremetyevo to St. Petersburg. There were three crew and seven passengers on board. They all died,” an Emergencies Ministry official told Russia’s TASS news agency.

Reports say the plane caught fire after hitting the ground and burned up. It had been in flight for less than 30 minutes.