Expert outlines reasons for Trump not appearing in primary debates

The expert, Amir Ali Abolfath, explained the reasons for Trump’s decision for not appearing in the primary debates of the Republicans, saying Trump’s not appearing in this political event has two main reasons.

Evaluating the first reason, the expert noted that “if he enters the debate, all the candidates and his rivals in the Republican Party will try to attack Trump in multiple ways in order to attract public opinion and this is exactly what the former president of the United States does not want to happen.”

As regards the second reason, he also said that “from Trump's point of view, the primaries and their results are clear. He believes that the primaries are over and the statistics, including polls, show that he is even ahead of his main rival, Ron DeSantis.”

Abolfath made the remarks in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

The expert also pointed out that the Republicans are in an undecided situation; in such a way that some of them are openly dissatisfied with Trump's behavior and performance, and even some important people of the Republican Party have become his main opponents.

He added that in the meantime, they believe that the Democrats have turned the U.S. judiciary into an election tool against Trump, who is the main Republican candidate.