Saudis inch closer to normalization with Israel: expert

Ali Asghar Zargar, an expert on West Asia, has said that Saudi Arabia has inched closer to normalizing relations with Israel.

“Because Riyadh considers itself the center of Islamic countries, it cannot openly and publicly announce the normalization of its relations with Israel,” Zargar said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

Commenting on the Saudi move to appoint its first ambassador to Palestine, the expert pointed to the limits to Saudi Arabia normalizing relations with Israel, given the Arab country’s status in the Muslim world.

“In this political environment, Saudi Arabia has introduced its first ambassador and consul general in Palestine and Jerusalem, which has elicited a lot of reactions from Israel,” Zargar noted.

He pointed out that “with this action, the Saudis are officially entering the occupied territories” of Palestine.

According to Zargar, the Saudis are pursuing two goals. “First, Saudi Arabia, as the big brother of the Islamic and Arab countries, seeks to establish a foothold in Palestine. Second, normalization with Israel will be done if Tel Aviv somehow recognizes Palestine and publicly acknowledges their rights,” he said.

endNewsMessage1