Guarded by Israeli police, Zionists again trespass on Al Aqsa Mosque

A number of Zionist settlers protected by the Zionist police have once again trespassed on the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied holy city of al-Quds.

According to a Monday report from Palestinian media, a group of Zionist settlers, protected by the Israeli police, entered the yard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque through the Mughrabi Gate in what has been described as another provocative and aggressive act by the Zionists.

The settlers are believed to be attempting to implement the regime's evil scheme of dividing time and space in the holy compound.

In response to the Zionist regime’s crimes, Palestinian resistance groups have targeted settlements near the Gaza Strip and in the north of occupied Palestine with rockets on several occasions in recent months.

Palestinian groups have emphasized that the Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line for them and that any desecration of the holy site will be met with a harsh response.

