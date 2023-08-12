French mediation in Lebanon won’t yield results: expert

Seyed Reza Sadr al-Hosseini, an expert on West Asia, has said in an interview with ILNA that the French mediatory efforts in Lebanon will not produce any results.

He said Paris has lost its status in Lebanon in recent years, especially after the Beirut port blast.

“Recently, the Hebrew and Arabic media have published news about the normalization of relations between Israel and Lebanon, which is a rumor aimed at bringing the Zionist regime out of its current situation,” Sadr al-Hosseini told ILNA.

He added, “The situation is such that Netanyahu and the rest of the extremists in Tel Aviv are looking to turn the current situation in their favor with numerous and engineered media maneuvers. Now they have put extensive psychological operations on their agenda. For this reason, I believe that all the news about the normalization of relations between Lebanon and Israel have no practical or political roots, and ultimately, we should consider it a media war.”

The expert continued, “Another point is the discussion of France's political maneuvering regarding the case of Lebanon and Israel. We remember that after the Beirut port explosion, French President Emmanuel Macron visited Lebanon several times in order to settle the situation in this country, but in the end, he was unable to do so.”

This indicates that Paris’s influence in the region has declined.

