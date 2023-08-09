Strong Military Power of DPR Korea

Kim Jong Un extends warm militant greetings to the columns of the paraders at the grand military parade took place in Pyongyang, the capital city of the DPRK, held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of the victory in the great Fatherland Liberation War.

-The DPRK’s Military Capability and a Military Parade

ICBM Hwasongpho-18, the most powerful core pivotal means

of the strategic force of the DPRK

On July 27, 1953, the DPRK honourably defended its independence and freedom by repulsing the armed invasion by the US-led imperialist allied forces. The military parade held in celebration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Korean war (1950-1953) demonstrated the power of justice and inexhaustible military capability of the country.

-Demonstration Flight by Drones in the Military Parade

On July 27, Juche 112 (2023), a military parade was held in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, in celebration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Korean war. The newly-developed strategic reconnaissance drone and multi-purpose attack drone, which would be supplied to the Air Force of the Korean People’s Army, made a demonstration flight, circling the square where the parade would be held.

-War Veterans Leading Columns in Military Parade

The military parade, held in Pyongyang, the capital city of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, on July 27, Juche 112 (2023), in celebration of the 70th anniversary of victory in the Korean war (1950-1953), started with the entering by the symbolic columns led by war veterans.

War veterans were full of pride and dignity in having smashed the imperialists’ armed invasion and achieved victory in the war.

