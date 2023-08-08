Bahraini people slam government decision to recruit Zionist doctors

Bahrain's Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society has issued a statement, strongly criticizing a decision by the country’s government to recruit Zionist doctors, according to Manama Post daily newspaper.

The statement said that the government has made the decision while Bahraini doctors are seeking jobs.

It added that the sufferings of the Bahraini people will continue for long years due to the policies pursued by the government.

The statement noted that Bahrain’s public budget is being consumed for fulfilling the desires of the occupying regime of Israel and major world powers and to clear the human rights files of the Zionists.

Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society referred to the Bahraini and UAE governments offering huge salaries to Zionist doctors which is said to be three times more than what they receive in the occupied lands, adding that they will also be granted golden residence.

