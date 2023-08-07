Palestinian Authority tilted toward China due to U.S. contradictions: expert

Davoud Aghaei, an expert on East Asia, has said that the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) is now tilting toward China, and that stems from the poor record of U.S. policy toward Palestine.

“That PNA has now moved away from the West to China exactly stems from U.S. contradictions and vague performance,” Aghaei said in an exclusive interview with ILNA.

He added, “Based on this, the Palestinian government and factions came to the conclusion that America's association with them will not bring any positive results, and for this reason, they leaned towards Beijing.”

Referring to China’s rising status globally, Aghaei pointed out that it “should be noted that in the international arena, we are also witnessing China's political and economic growth, and for this reason, many countries in the region and even some European governments are seeking to use Beijing's capacity for their own benefit.”

He noted, “While China continues to present itself as a third-world country to the world, its recent actions at the economic, political and even security levels show that this country is somehow playing its role in various cases in the international system.”

Aghaei stated, “In the meantime, it should be understood that cutting off Palestine's connection with the Western world and generally leaning towards China is not the right thing to do, and I believe that the Palestinians should maintain their connections with all countries in this regard.”

endNewsMessage1