Europeans applying double standards on desecration of holy Quran: expert

An expert on Europe has said that the European countries use double standards when it comes to desecrating the holy Quran.

The expert, Morteza Makki, said the double standards in European democracies are obvious.

Makki said in an exclusive interview with ILNA that Muslims in Europe demonstrate and react in a civilian way whenever there is an insulting to the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the Holy Quran but this type of activism started to fade away.

Referring to the reason for the continuation of sacrilege to the holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden, Makki said, “This trend has reached a point where it somehow imposed limits to Muslims’ activism in these countries and in Europe in general. I believe that these actions are a result of some of the liberal laws, which are being abused by the far right in their favor.”

He added, “We’re witnessing obvious double standards in European democracies. As for the nature of the reaction of Muslim countries, I think economic and political relations between Europe and Islamic and Arab governments have an impact."

