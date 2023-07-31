Zionist regime’s top brass: We do not seek confrontation with Hezbollah

The so-called security officials of the Zionist regime have reportedly said that they do not seek a confrontation with the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah.

The regime’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a security assessment on Sunday with top commanders amid heightened tensions with Hezbollah on the occupied territories’ border with Lebanon.

“We are not running towards a confrontation in the north,” Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted the Zionist regime’s top military brass as saying, Palestine’s Sama news agency reported.

The Israeli Army Radio also quoted unnamed security sources as saying that Tel Aviv will not take any action that will force it into a confrontation with Hezbollah.

“We do not need to engage in a confrontation that we do not need or want at this time,” Yedioth Ahronoth quoted senior Israeli commanders as saying.

On Saturday, Nasrallah warned that Hezbollah would respond to any “stupid act” by the Zionist regime.

“When the Zionists or any enemy put us before two choices, we will always reject humiliation,” he said.

endNewsMessage1