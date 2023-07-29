We will remain on path of Imam Hussein: Nasrallah

The secretary-general of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah has said that the group will stick to the path of fighting tyranny as it has been taught by Imam Hussein (AS), the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) who was martyred some 14 century ago.

“We pledge that we will remain on the path of Imam Hussein and that we will carry his objectives and confront all the tyrants of the Earth,” Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech on the day of Ashura on Friday.

Ashura marks the 10th day of the first month of the Islamic year Muharram on which Hussein (AS) and his 72 companions were martyred in a battle against enemies in Karbala, in today's Iraq, in 680 CE.

Nasrallah said Hezbollah has always sought to defend Lebanon and its resources against the Zionist regime.

“When the Zionists or any enemy put us before two choices, we will always reject humiliation,” he said.

Hezbollah’s secretary-general said that rallies are planned in Lebanon for Saturday in which people “will come out in defense of the Quran against those who insist on disrespecting it.”

Referring to recent acts of insult against the holy Quran in European countries, Nasrallah said Muslims will never tolerate any such insults against their sanctities.

He said the sacrilege that happened in Sweden and Denmark in recent weeks against the holy Quran was an affront against Islam and its two billion followers.

“In our rallies tomorrow, we will come out to defend all the oppressed, tortured, and persecuted in Palestine, Yemen, Bahrain, and all over the world,” he said.

