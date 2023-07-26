Trump differences with GOP rivals will lead to his primary elections win: expert

An expert on the U.S. has predicted that former U.S. President will win the Republican primary elections due to his differences with other GOP rivals.

The expert, Amir Ali Abolfath, said that 12 Republican candidates are competing with each other in the Republican primaries but Trump is by far the most popular GOP candidate.

Abolfath told ILNA that Trump’s main rival, Ron DeSantis, is unlikely to succeed in defeating him.

“Therefore, I believe that the result of the primary elections is clear to a large extent. And in my opinion, Trump will win these elections. That other candidates are competing with Trump shows that they are doing so for other positions so that if Trump wins the 2024 presidential elections that can secure a new position in his potential administration,” the expert told ILNA.

He also said that on the Democrats’ side, Biden will be the main candidate. But if he withdraws from the elections and Kamala Harris becomes the main candidate, the Democratic Party will definitely lose the elections because she is not that popular among the Americans, Abolfath continued.

