U.S. sees rise in Saudi military spending as endless source of income: expert

An expert on the political affairs of the West Asia region has said that the rise in Saudi Arabia's military spending is a source of income for the United States.

"The weapons purchased by Saudi Arabia have not even entered the country, and if this had happened, at least they would have used these weapons in the Yemen war," the expert, Jalal Cheraghi, told ILNA.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia's military budget and its increase has been one of the important issues for the region and even extra-regional countries.

"It should be noted that basically, not only Saudi Arabia but also the rest of the Persian Gulf countries must buy weapons from the West, especially the United States, Britain and several European countries, in exchange for their oil income, so that these countries can transfer this income to themselves," he continued.

Many of the weapons sold to Riyadh have not actually been used by Saudi Arabia and the Saudis cannot use them, according to Cheraghi.

He stated that the arms race and the accumulation of weapons in the region can cause numerous military and political crises.

"The fact is that the edge of the Persian Gulf has become a large warehouse of weapons and arming this geography should be considered dangerous," the expert noted.

