Nasrallah urges Muslim countries to severe ties with Sweden

Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah has urged Arab and Islamic countries to sever their diplomatic relations with Sweden.

Reacting to the recent acts of insult against the holy Quran in Sweden, Nasrallah said late on Saturday that Iraq's decision to recall its chargé d'affaires from Stockholm had been the most important move carried out at the official level by an Islamic country.

He said that If Sweden insists on its approach about insulting the Islamic sanctities, it will be considered a country that is at war with Islam and the Muslims around the world.

On June 28, an Iraqi refugee living in Sweden burned a copy of the holy Quran in front of Stockholm's largest mosque, a move that sparked an uproar in the Muslim world.

Media reports said that the same man had got a permission for another act of desecration against the holy Quran.

Iran has announced that it will not accept Sweden's new ambassador not it will send a new envoy to the Nordic country because of the recent acts of insult against the Quran.

Muslims around the world have called on their governments to show a strong reaction to Sweden and other countries allowing insults against Islamic sanctities.

