Yemen rejects transfer of oil, gas revenues to Saudi bank

President of the Supreme Political Council of Yemen Mahdi al-Mashat has announced that Sana’a is opposed to Riyadh’s proposal to pay the salaries of the Yemeni government employees in exchange for transferring Yemen’s oil and gas incomes to a Saudi National Bank account.

According to a Sunday report, Al-Mashat blamed the United States for Saudi Arabia’s delay in paying the salaries of Yemeni employees and advised Washington not to make enemies for itself among the Yemeni people.

Lebanon’s Al-Mayadeen TV network has quoted some sources as saying that Riyadh’s proposal to Sana’a that was put forward last January stipulates that Saudi Arabia pays Yemeni employees’ salaries for one year in Saudi riyals in exchange for extending the ceasefire and resuming Yemen’s oil exports. The report says Sana’a has asked Riyadh to withdraw from the issue of Yemen’s oil exports so that the Yemeni people can take control of their own oil and gas resources.

Yemen has been fighting a war imposed by Saudi Arabia and allies for more than eight years. The war has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world in Yemen.

