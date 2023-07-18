Wagner rebellion an alarm bell for Putin: Expert

An expert on Russia has said that Wagner members entered in some parts of Russia without conflict and opposition, which is a serious wake-up call for Moscow and the Russian president.

Speaking to ILNA, Ghasem Momeni said that undoubtedly, the disagreement between the leader of this group and Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, in the last few weeks, is a fatal blow for Moscow in the political and military axis.

I believe that the Wagner Group will no longer be as influential as in the past and will not be able to make significant achievements for the Kremlin as before, he said.

The expert added that on the other hand, Moscow should know that there is a serious alarm and that is the lack of resistance of the Russian people during the Wagner rebellion.

“Reports show that the members of this group entered some Russian cities without conflict or opposition, which I consider a serious alarm for Russia and Putin,” he emphasized.

