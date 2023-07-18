Leading the Fatherland Liberation War to Victory

July 27, Juche 112 (2023) marks the 70th anniversary of the Korean people’s victory in the Fatherland Liberation War (June 25, 1950-July 27, 1953) by repulsing the armed invasion by the US-led allied imperialist forces.

That the then two-year-old Democratic People’s Republic of Korea defeated the United States, which had been boasting of being the “strongest” in the world, and its satellite forces, was a miracle unprecedented in history.

The Korean people’s victory in the war was the fruition of President Kim Il Sung’s Juche-oriented military ideas, brilliant strategies and tactics and unexcelled leadership, as well as the will to defeat the enemy, unparalleled bravery and mass-heroism displayed by the Korean people, who were firmly rallied around him.

Regarding the people’s steadfast spiritual strength as a decisive factor in the war, Kim Il Sung set forward the slogan Everything for Victory in the War! and aroused all the people and service personnel for the sacred struggle to defend their motherland.

He created unique strategies, tactics and art of war, including immediate and decisive counterattack against the enemy’s armed invasion, formation of the second front by regular army units, powerful general counteroffensives, positive positional defence warfare, night action, tunnel warfare, aircraft- and tank-hunting team movements and snipers’ team activity, paralyzing the enemy’s numerical and technical superiority.

He also met men and officers of the KPA and other people, instilling confidence, courage and wisdom in them. This served as a source of strength for them in performing heroic feats and achieving victory in the war.

Kim Il Sung not only defended the prestige, honour and sovereignty of his country and the climate for its independent development but also firmly secured the peace of humankind by checking and crushing the US strategy for world domination and thus preventing another world war.

His exploits will shine generation after generation.