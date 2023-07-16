U.S. elections will determine power in Israel: Expert

An expert on Israel has said that if the candidate of the Republican Party wins the upcoming American elections, the situation will change to a large extent in favor of Israel and the Prime Minister of this regime.

In an exclusive interview with ILNA, Mohammad Jafar Razavi said that we should generally consider the possibility of America reconsidering relations with Israel as a hypothesis.

Because it is not yet clear whether the United States is going to definitely change its relations with the Zionist regime or not, he added.

He emphasized that as long as the Democrats are in power and in the White House, they will try to push the situation towards opposition to Netanyahu's cabinet.

“Therefore, as long as the Democrats are in office, the situation will move forward in a certain line against Netanyahu, but if the Republican Party candidate wins the field in the next American election, the situation will change to a large extent in favor of Israel and Netanyahu,” he concluded.

