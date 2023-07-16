Hamas deploys anti-armor bombs against Israeli forces

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, has announced the deployment of new anti-armor bombs to counter the occupying Israeli forces.

In a video released on their Telegram page on Saturday, the brigades confirmed the entry into service of the Showaz anti-armor explosive.

The footage captures the moment one of these bombs targets the military equipment convoy of the Israeli army during their recent incursion into the Jenin camp in the occupied West Bank.

The high destructive power of the bomb is evident in the video.

The use of anti-armor explosives by the Palestinian resistance in recent months has posed a challenge to the Israeli forces and their armored equipment, specifically in the occupied cities of Jenin and Nablus.

