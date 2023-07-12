Hamas: Israel starts ethnic cleansing

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) Spokesman Hazem Qasim has described the occupation of a Palestinian family's house by the Zionists in Quds as ethnic cleansing.

According to Arab media cited Qasim also termed the crime as the Zionist regime's war against the Arab and Islamic identity of Holy Quds.

He added that the Zionists’ crime is a religious war against Palestinian sanctities and a violation of all international and humanitarian laws.

He urged the international community to take a clear and practical position regarding the crime of displacement of Palestinians in Holy Quds by the Zionist regime.

The Zionist forces occupied the house of the "Sab Laban" family in the Holy Quds area and handed it over to the Zionist settlers on Tuesday morning.

