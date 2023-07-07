Macron floats social media cuts amid protests

French President Emmanuel Macron has raised the idea of restricting or completely cutting off access to social media networks during protests that erupted after the police killing of a teenager of African origin last week.

“We need to have a think about social media, about the bans we need to put in place,” Macron said addressing the mayors of 200 communes gathered at the Elysée Palace.

“And when things get out of hand, we may need to put ourselves in a position to regulate or cut them off,” he added.

The remarks sparked a backlash, as Macron had said banning social media during protests in countries like Iran and China was an authoritarian move.

The police killing of Nahel M, 17, has sparked riots in cities across France, as well as the town of Nanterre to the west of Paris where he grew up.

endNewsMessage1