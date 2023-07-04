We are witnessing 'organized anti-Muslim' trend in Europe: Expert

An expert on European issues has said that Europeans say that democracy means insulting the holy Quran and sanctities is permitted, and on the other hand, insulting the Holocaust is a violation of democracy, and this means a double standard.

Speaking to ILNA, Hassan Hanizadeh said that what happened recently in Sweden is actually a series of movements to create a gap between Muslims and Christians in this country and even the whole of Europe.

We are witnessing a networked and organized anti-Muslim trend in the Scandinavian countries, the expert noted.

He added that “using the lever of democracy in the West is basically rooted in double standards. Europeans declare that democracy means insulting the holy Quran and sanctities is permitted, and on the other hand insulting the Holocaust is a violation of democracy. This approach somehow shows that the West is using the lever of democracy and playing with this category in order to maximize its interests.”

