Taliban wants to show it has good relations with Saudi Arabia: expert

An expert on Afghanistan has said that in the near future, Arab and Islamic countries will stand behind Saudi Arabia and recognize the Taliban.

Evaluating the recent meeting between a Taliban official and the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Pir Mohammad Mollazehi told ILNA that with this action, the Taliban seeks to make many Islamic and Arab countries and even non-Muslim countries understand that it has a close relationship with Saudi Arabia.

The Taliban, on the other hand, are looking to guide Riyadh in a direction where they will finally be recognized as a de facto ruler of Afghanistan and Riyadh will support the Taliban in the future, the expert noted.

The goal of the Taliban is to create a discourse, but we must realize that the Islamic world is not able to recognize the Taliban at once, he said, adding that “but I believe that in the not too distant future, Arab and Islamic countries will stand behind Saudi Arabia and recognize the Taliban.”

endNewsMessage1