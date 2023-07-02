Expert outlines reasons behind recent protests in France

An expert on European issues has said that the failure to reform the social and economic structure of France and the death of a 17-year-old teenager have caused even those who had the slightest dissatisfaction with the government to come to the streets and protest against the government and the police.

Referring to the roots of protests in France, Morteza Makki told ILNA that the events of the last few days in France once again showed the ethnic and religious divisions in this country.

We must understand that the police of any European country do not use as much violence against protesters as the French police, he said, adding that also equipment available to the French police has caused much criticism, and there are still much criticism against the behavior of the French police toward the protesters.

Evaluating the recent developments in France, the expert noted that we are facing a complete social gap to which economic and political problems have been added.

" The failure to reform the social and economic structure of France and the death of a 17-year-old teenager have caused even those who had the slightest dissatisfaction with the government to come to the streets and protest against the government and the police,” he added.

