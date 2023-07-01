Wagner rebellion didn’t happen overnight: expert

An expert on Russia has said that the rebellion of the Wagner group was a result of a process and did not take place overnight.

The expert, Ahmad Vakhshiteh, who is a professor at the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia, said the movement of the group to Belarus was in favor of Russia.

“If Russia had intended to deploy forces to Belarus, it would have faced serious Western measures. But Now Russia has not only deployed tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus’s Euro Atlantic region, but also deployed Wagner forces to this country,” he told ILNA.

He said during the Wagner rebellion, pressures on Russia were mainly coming from outside. “The fact is that the political and media pressure outside Russia was much greater than inside Russia,” he said.

According to Vakhshiteh, during the rebellion, Moscow was calm and no tanks were seen in the streets of the Russian capital.

He also said the rebellion was a process that began during the Bakhmut battle. “This did not happen all at once; Since the operation in Bakhmut, their friction with the Russian Ministry of Defense began; In fact, Yevgeny Prigozhin sought higher power and, naturally, more financial support,” he said.

“I think Vladimir Putin was the winner of this field; He ended the confrontation between Wagner's group and the Ministry of Defense by disarming Wagner and practically brought about what the Ministry of Defense was looking for,” he said.

