Expert outlines Putin’s intensify situation inside and outside

Iran’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan said that the opposition alliance against the Kremlin will become stronger and the masses against Putin will gain strength again

Evaluating the recent developments in Russia, Afshar Soleymani told ILNA that it was completely clear that there is a power struggle in Moscow and the Ukraine war has intensified this confrontation.

He related these developments to the future of Russia, saying that this rebellious march is about the future of Russia and Putin’s succession.

Now, Kremlin is facing problems inside and outside of Russia and also the countries of the Collective Security Treaty Organization aren’t intended to cooperate with Putin against Wagner, the expert noted.

Anticipating the future, Iran’s former ambassador to Azerbaijan said that “the opposition alliance against the Kremlin will become stronger and the masses against Putin will gain strength again.”

