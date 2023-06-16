Politicians in U.S. do not want Trump to enter White House again: Expert

An expert on the U.S. has said that Trump’s trial is a threat that he wants to turn into an opportunity.

Speaking to ILNA, Mehdi Motaharnia said that Trump was able to establish "benign populism" in America and somehow channeled everything to his advantage, eventually marginalizing many of his opponents.

Trump did not simply follow a political populism, he said, adding that today, he is in a state of conflict and friction that none of the Republicans and Democrats faced each other in this situation.

“Classic American politicians are afraid of his continued presence in the political structure, as well as the spread of his intellectual trends in the country, and they do not want him to enter the White House again,” he noted.

In my opinion, in the end, Trump can be a dangerous candidate for his Democratic rivals in the 2024 US elections, the expert said.

