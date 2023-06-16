US soldier pleads guilty to helping ISIS

A US Army soldier has pleaded guilty to teaching the fighters of the terrorist group of Daesh (ISIS) to be better able to kill his fellow service members.

22-year-old Cole Bridges of Stow, Ohio, pled guilty to attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a designated foreign terrorist organization, and attempting to murder US military service members by way of his support for ISIS, NTD reported.

Bridges, also known as Cole Gonzales, was a private in the US Army and assigned as a cavalry scout in the 3rd Infantry Division based in Fort Stewart, Georgia, United States, when he was arrested and charged in January 2021.

He enlisted in the US Army in September 2019, and by late 2019. By September 2020, his online activity turned to lengthy conversations with an undercover agent he believed was working with ISIS.

FBI agents investigated Bridges with the support of Army Counterintelligence specialists. He was arrested on January 19, 2021.

