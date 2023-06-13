Al-Aqsa Mosque division plan can cause Netanyahu's political downfall: Expert

An expert on Israel has said that an ill-considered action by the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime can face Benjamin Netanyahu's government with a serious political and security problem.

Majid Safataj told ILNA that according to the policy of judaization of Jerusalem by the Zionists, one of the places that have been on the agenda of Israel for a long time in this project has been Al-Aqsa Mosque.

He noted that now we see that the discussion of dividing Al-Aqsa Mosque has been broached and the plan they presented is exactly in line with the judaization of this holy place.

“I believe that an ill-considered action by Netanyahu can cause his government to face a serious political and security problem, while the residents of the occupied territories came to the streets against him. Therefore, it seems that the Al-Aqsa Mosque spatial division plan can cause Netanyahu's political downfall,” he emphasized

